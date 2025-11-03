Thailand exports 403 Thai game fowl to Indonesia in four months

The Livestock Development Department said Thai game fowl of the Ayam Bangkok breed have gained popularity in Indonesia, with nine export shipments so far earning over 50 million baht in four months.

Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the Livestock Development Department, said that during the past four months, 403 Ayam Bangkok chickens had been exported to Indonesia since July.

He added that two more shipments, each comprising 50 chickens, are scheduled for November 7 and 12.