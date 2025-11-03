Thailand exports 403 Thai game fowl to Indonesia in four months

The Livestock Development Department said Thai game fowl of the Ayam Bangkok breed have gained popularity in Indonesia, with nine export shipments so far earning over 50 million baht in four months.
Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the Livestock Development Department, said that during the past four months, 403 Ayam Bangkok chickens had been exported to Indonesia since July.
He added that two more shipments, each comprising 50 chickens, are scheduled for November 7 and 12.
Somchuan said the exports of Ayam Bangkok chickens demonstrate that Indonesians have recognised the quality and standards of Thailand’s native chicken breeds.
He added that the ninth shipment on November 7 would fetch over 8.5 million baht for 50 chickens.
Somchuan said his department has strictly supervised Ayam Bangkok chicken farms to ensure they remain disease-free and comply with Indonesia’s animal hygiene standards.
He noted that Ayam Bangkok chickens have become popular in Indonesia because the game fowl are not only beautiful and elegant in appearance but also highly skilled in fighting.