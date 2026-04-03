Human Remains Discovered Aboard Thai Vessel Following Strait of Hormuz Incident

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms search teams have found remains on the damaged 'Mayuree Naree' after a fire and flooding in the engine room.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a sombre update regarding the Thai commercial vessel Mayuree Naree, which was involved in a serious maritime incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz last month.

On 3 April 2026, Precious Shipping PLC, the vessel’s owner, informed the Ministry that a specialised search and rescue team had successfully boarded the ship for a second time.

Despite challenging conditions—including extensive fire damage and a flooded engine room—the team conducted a detailed inspection of all accessible areas.

During this operation, the team discovered human remains within the damaged sections of the ship. However, due to the severity of the damage, officials have not yet been able to verify the identities of the deceased.

The company has already notified the families of the three missing crew members regarding these latest developments.

