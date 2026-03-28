Fate of 3 Thai crew still unknown, Sihasak presses Iran

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand still does not know the fate of the three missing Thai crew members from the Mayuree Naree, as Bangkok steps up pressure on Iran to provide urgent assistance.

Speaking at Government House at 9.35am on March 28, Sihasak said Thai authorities were continuing to follow up closely with the Iranian side. He said Iran had already gained access to the vessel, but there was still no confirmation of the condition or whereabouts of the three crew members.





Sihasak said he had been in contact with the Iranian ambassador to Thailand and had also sent a formal letter to Iran’s foreign minister, urging the Iranian side to move quickly to help because Thailand wanted to learn the fate of all three crew members as soon as possible.

Asked whether there was still no confirmed status for the missing crew, he said the matter remained under active follow-up and insisted that Thailand would do everything it could.

The Mayuree Naree, a Thai-flagged cargo vessel, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, causing a fire in the engine room. Twenty crew members were rescued, while three were reported missing. Reuters later reported that the damaged ship had run aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Thailand had previously renewed its request for Iranian assistance over the three crew members during talks between Sihasak and Iran’s ambassador in Bangkok, as part of wider efforts to secure help for Thai nationals and commercial shipping affected by the conflict in the region.