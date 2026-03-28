Over 350 ships reportedly await Iran’s clearance to transit Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Thursday (March 26) that more than 350 vessels are waiting for Iran’s authorisation to transit the Strait of Hormuz, and that the strategic shipping route remains closed to vessels belonging to, or linked with, the United States, Israel and their allies.

The report said the waiting vessels include 25 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), 200 conventional oil tankers, and 70 LNG and CNG carriers. All vessels have been ordered to shut down their engines and remain stationary, and cannot dock at regional ports because multiple sea routes are under the full control of Iran’s armed forces.

Earlier, on Tuesday (March 24), Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, said any ship seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz must fully co-ordinate with Iran’s maritime authorities.

Iran has stepped up its control of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking ships owned by, or connected to, Israel and the United States, while launching missile and drone attacks against Israel as well as US bases and assets in the Middle East. Tehran says the actions are retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities since February 28.