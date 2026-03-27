Iran envoy seeks Japan to lead efforts to end US-Iran conflict

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Peyman Saadat urged Tokyo on Thursday to play a leading role in helping end the US-Iran conflict.

"Japan is a friend of Iran. We trust Japan," Saadat told reporters after a meeting with a group of lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party promoting ties with Iran. Tokyo has the capacity to engage in initiatives at the international level, he said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the LDP group, highlighted Tokyo's longstanding ties with both the United States and Iran.