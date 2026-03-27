Iran envoy seeks Japan to lead efforts to end US-Iran conflict

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2026

Saadat said Tokyo could take action on the world stage, while Kishida warned the conflict may trigger an energy crisis and complicate Japan’s ties with Tehran and Washington.

  • Iran's ambassador to Japan, Peyman Saadat, has formally urged Tokyo to take a leading role in helping to end the conflict with the United States.
  • The Iranian envoy expressed trust in Japan, referring to it as a "friend of Iran" with the capacity to lead international initiatives.
  • A senior Japanese lawmaker acknowledged Japan's unique position due to its longstanding ties with both the U.S. and Iran, while also voicing concern that the conflict could cause an international energy crisis.

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Peyman Saadat urged Tokyo on Thursday to play a leading role in helping end the US-Iran conflict.

"Japan is a friend of Iran. We trust Japan," Saadat told reporters after a meeting with a group of lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party promoting ties with Iran. Tokyo has the capacity to engage in initiatives at the international level, he said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who chairs the LDP group, highlighted Tokyo's longstanding ties with both the United States and Iran.

"Japan needs to consider how to protect its national interests while maintaining relations with both countries," Kishida told the meeting.

He also voiced concern over the impact of the conflict, saying, "It's a serious situation that could result in an international energy crisis."

Iran envoy seeks Japan to lead efforts to end US-Iran conflict

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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