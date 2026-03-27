Japan to promote R&D on military-civilian dual-use technology

The Japanese government adopted Friday (March 27) a new basic plan for science and technology policy, which for the first time calls for promoting research and development activities on technologies for military-civilian dual-use goods.
The policy direction reflects the fact that various countries are advancing the military application of advanced technologies.
The basic plan also calls for raising the target for total public-private investment in science and technology from the current 120 trillion yen to 180 trillion yen.
Japan's science and technology basic plan is revised every five years. The new plan covers fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030.
Countries around the world are taking advantage of the rapid development of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance their national security.
The new plan says that improving dual-use technologies is "essential from the viewpoint of security and economic growth."
It designates AI and semiconductors as "national strategic technologies," aiming to promote domestic development while preventing their outflow overseas. It also features support for human resource development.
In addition, the plan calls for establishing in fiscal 2026, which starts next month, a research institute for critical technology strategy to advise the government on economic security in the field of science and technology.
At a meeting of the government's Council for Science, Technology and Innovation, held earlier Friday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government will "work as one to promote the plan, including basic research, human resource development, social implementation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]