Japan, France Agree to Enhance Economic Security Cooperation

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2026
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Jiji Press

Motegi and Barrot reaffirmed close coordination ahead of Macron’s Japan visit, with talks also covering the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

  • Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, agreed to enhance bilateral relations.
  • The agreement focuses on strengthening cooperation in a wide range of fields, including both security and economic security.
  • The ministers also confirmed close cooperation on regional situations, such as those in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday (March 26) agreed with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, to enhance bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including security and economic security.

At a meeting in Cernay-la-Ville near Paris that preceded French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Japan from Tuesday, the two ministers also exchanged opinions about regional situations such as those in the Indo-Pacific area and the Middle East, confirming close cooperation.

Motegi, who is visiting France to attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers, also held talks with his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Japan, France Agree to Enhance Economic Security Cooperation

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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