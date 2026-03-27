Japan, France Agree to Enhance Economic Security Cooperation

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday (March 26) agreed with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, to enhance bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including security and economic security.
At a meeting in Cernay-la-Ville near Paris that preceded French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Japan from Tuesday, the two ministers also exchanged opinions about regional situations such as those in the Indo-Pacific area and the Middle East, confirming close cooperation.
Motegi, who is visiting France to attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers, also held talks with his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]