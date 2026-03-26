Japan begins first state oil reserve release in four years amid crisis

The Japanese government began releasing the country's state oil reserves on Thursday (March 26), in an effort to ensure a stable supply of oil products amid Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following its conflict with the United States and Israel.

This is the first such release since 2022, after the start of Russia's full-fledged military aggression against Ukraine in February that year.

This time, about 8.5 million kiloliters, equivalent to 30 days of domestic consumption, will be released in stages from oil reserve bases across Japan.

On Thursday, crude oil was transferred from the Kikuma national petroleum stockpiling base in the city of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, to a nearby refinery of Taiyo Oil Co. via pipeline.