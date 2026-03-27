Mayuree Naree runs aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island after attack

A Thai-flagged cargo ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz several days ago has run aground off Iran’s Qeshm Island, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The Mayuree Naree was reportedly struck by an unidentified projectile. After the stern was hit, an explosion broke out in the engine room. Twenty crew members were rescued by the Omani navy, while three others remain missing.

The attack on the cargo vessel took place two weeks ago. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which operates under the British military, reported that a merchant vessel caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by an unidentified projectile.





The agency said it had received a report from the vessel that it had been struck by an object, sparking a fire on board. The incident occurred about 11 miles north of Oman, in a highly strategic shipping lane. The ship had issued a distress signal and an emergency evacuation of the crew was under way.

Shipping news website Splash 247 published images of the cargo vessel Mayuree Naree Bangkok, which flies the Thai flag and is operated by Precious Shipping. It said the ship was hit by an explosive object north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire and forcing the crew to abandon ship, although the blaze was brought under control several hours later.

Earlier, on March 24, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow gave an update on efforts to assist the three Thai crew members, saying that Iranian and Omani authorities had carried out a joint operation and had managed to reach the Mayuree Naree. However, the fate of the three crew members remained unknown.