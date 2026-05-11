CP Axtra Joins Forces with Pollution Control Department-Partners, Declaring Commitment to Driving Circular Economy Toward Sustainable Plastics Utilization

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. This agreement underscores the collective commitment of the public and private sectors, institutions, academia, and waste management experts to transitioning Thailand’s retail sector toward a Circular Economy while systematically mitigating the environmental impact of plastics.

The partnership aims to foster end-to-end collaboration across the entire value chain, covering the collection, sorting, and recycling of plastic bottles, as well as upcycling and value-added processing to create new value. It also promotes Green Innovation projects that enhance the value of plastics and reduce waste sent to landfills.

Mr. Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, stated, “Minimizing the volume of plastic waste sent to landfills is a cornerstone of our national environmental strategy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the retail sector, which serves as a pivotal link in fostering cross-sector cooperation. By establishing a model for integrated waste management, this initiative will help enhance the efficiency of Thailand’s waste management system, promote resource efficiency, and strengthen the country’s commitment to long-term sustainable development.”