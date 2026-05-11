CP Axtra Joins Forces with Pollution Control Department-Partners, Declaring Commitment to Driving Circular Economy Toward Sustainable Plastics Utilization

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. This agreement underscores the collective commitment of the public and private sectors, institutions, academia, and waste management experts to transitioning Thailand’s retail sector toward a Circular Economy while systematically mitigating the environmental impact of plastics.
The partnership aims to foster end-to-end collaboration across the entire value chain, covering the collection, sorting, and recycling of plastic bottles, as well as upcycling and value-added processing to create new value. It also promotes Green Innovation projects that enhance the value of plastics and reduce waste sent to landfills.
Mr. Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, stated, “Minimizing the volume of plastic waste sent to landfills is a cornerstone of our national environmental strategy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the retail sector, which serves as a pivotal link in fostering cross-sector cooperation. By establishing a model for integrated waste management, this initiative will help enhance the efficiency of Thailand’s waste management system, promote resource efficiency, and strengthen the country’s commitment to long-term sustainable development.”
Ms. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communication Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, stated, “CP AXTRA has continuously implemented measures to promote sustainable plastics management. Makro and Lotus’s have introduced policies to phase out single-use plastic bags and discontinue the sale of polystyrene packaging, while encouraging businesses to adopt environmentally friendly alternative packaging. Over the past 37 years, these efforts have helped prevent more than 350,000 tons of plastic waste from entering the environment, reflecting our commitment to long-term solutions. Today, plastics management goes beyond reducing, avoiding, and eliminating plastic use. It requires end-to-end management across the entire value chain, supported by innovation that creates new value and promotes the sustainable use of plastic resources, while helping mitigate economic pressure from the rising production costs of virgin plastic. Achieving this requires collaboration across all sectors.”
The collaboration under the “AXTRA Circular Impacts” project marks another important step in driving Thailand’s retail sector toward a circular economy and delivering tangible progress. This unprecedented coalition brings together more than 20 cross-sector partners, including public and private organizations, academic institutions, and waste management experts, to reduce the impact of plastic waste and create positive, long-term value for both environmental and economic sustainability.