Mayuree Naree drifts into Iranian waters, Navy seeks help for three Thai crew still aboard

Thailand’s efforts to assist the three remaining Thai crew members aboard the cargo ship Mayuree Naree have entered a new phase after the vessel drifted from Omani waters into Iranian waters, the Royal Thai Navy said.

Admiral Pairote Fuangchan, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Tuesday that the Navy received an update from the Royal Navy of Oman two days earlier stating that the ship had drifted out of Oman’s territorial waters and into Iranian waters, leaving Oman unable to continue tracking the vessel for now.

He said Oman has signalled it would immediately resume monitoring if the vessel drifts back into Omani waters. In the meantime, the Royal Thai Navy has passed the information to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will seek talks with Iranian authorities to ensure the welfare of the three Thai crew members.

The Navy has also issued six advisories to the Thai Shipowners’ Association to keep maritime operators updated on shifting risks, including avoiding conflict zones, exercising caution over sea mines, and preparing for satellite signal jamming. The Navy said this is part of its routine duty to provide safety information to the civilian sector—comparable to weather reporting by the Air Force.

The Royal Thai Navy said it remains closely monitoring developments and is coordinating with partner countries, including Oman and the United Arab Emirates, to pursue all possible avenues to assist the crew.

So far, 20 of the 23 Thai crew members have been rescued and brought safely ashore through an operation by the Royal Navy of Oman.