Ranger killed, two injured in Narathiwat roadside blast

One military ranger was killed and two others were injured in a roadside explosion in Waeng district of Narathiwat on Monday.

The blast occurred on Road 4057 in the Ban Mai Fad area of Kayu Khla subdistrict, before Nam Khao Bridge near Ban Nam Khao, while personnel from Ranger Task Force Regiment 11, Ranger Operations Team 1106, were travelling to carry out an assignment.

Initial reports said an unknown number of attackers detonated the device as the unit reached the scene.

The explosion killed Sgt Adisorn Khambunchuay and injured Sgt Maj 3rd Class Khomkrit Ritthaphai and Volunteer Ranger Phongsakorn Saenbunmi.

The injured personnel were taken to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital.

Authorities have asked people using the route to avoid the area while officers clear and secure the scene. Further details are expected later.