Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh unharmed after gun attack on vehicle outside home

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026

Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle linked to Prachachat Party MP Kamonsak Leewamoh in Narathiwat early March 20, 2026, seriously injuring two passengers, security officials said.

Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 said gunmen opened fire on a vehicle linked to Kamonsak Leewamoh, a Prachachat Party MP for Narathiwat, outside his home in Bacho subdistrict, Bacho district, in the early hours of March 20, 2026.

Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh unharmed after gun attack on vehicle outside home

The incident occurred at about 1.00am, when attackers in a white four-door pickup reportedly ambushed a black Toyota Alphard as it returned from duty. Two people in the vehicle were seriously injured: a 55-year-old driver and a 43-year-old police sergeant major, who was accompanying the group. Officials said Kamonsak was not injured.

Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh unharmed after gun attack on vehicle outside home

Security forces secured the area, provided immediate assistance, and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Police and security agencies have cordoned off the scene, collected evidence, and launched a manhunt for those responsible, while tightening security measures in the area.

Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh unharmed after gun attack on vehicle outside home

At about 6.00am, the Prachachat Party Facebook page posted a message calling for prayers for Kamonsak and his team’s safety, and condemning the attack as a serious act that undermines public peace.

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