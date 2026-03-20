Narathiwat MP Kamonsak Leewamoh unharmed after gun attack on vehicle outside home

Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 said gunmen opened fire on a vehicle linked to Kamonsak Leewamoh, a Prachachat Party MP for Narathiwat, outside his home in Bacho subdistrict, Bacho district, in the early hours of March 20, 2026.

The incident occurred at about 1.00am, when attackers in a white four-door pickup reportedly ambushed a black Toyota Alphard as it returned from duty. Two people in the vehicle were seriously injured: a 55-year-old driver and a 43-year-old police sergeant major, who was accompanying the group. Officials said Kamonsak was not injured.

Security forces secured the area, provided immediate assistance, and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Police and security agencies have cordoned off the scene, collected evidence, and launched a manhunt for those responsible, while tightening security measures in the area.

At about 6.00am, the Prachachat Party Facebook page posted a message calling for prayers for Kamonsak and his team’s safety, and condemning the attack as a serious act that undermines public peace.