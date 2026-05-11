Thai military presses ahead with Chanthaburi border fence, insists work is within Thai territory

The Thai military is pressing ahead with the construction of a 1.31-kilometre fence along the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi, insisting the project is being carried out entirely within Thai sovereign territory after Cambodian soldiers were seen observing and photographing the work.
A security source said the fence is being built near the main border crossing between boundary markers 52 and 54 in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. The project covers a total distance of about 1,310 metres and is aimed at strengthening border security and improving safety for people living in the area.
According to the source, the construction site is a flat area with clearly defined boundary lines. Both the Thai and Cambodian sides have patrol roads running along the border.
The Thai side said the fence is being built with a strong, standardised structure, with a total height of about 170 centimetres. The work includes pile driving and reinforced concrete beams to ensure stability.
Each post is being placed about three metres apart, with around 900 to 1,000 posts expected to be used for the project.
The upper section of the fence will be made from prefabricated concrete panels rising about 150 centimetres from the ground.
A durable steel mesh, about 20 centimetres high, will be installed on top of the concrete panels to improve visibility, monitoring and security along the border.
The security source said there had been occasional obstacles during construction after some Cambodian soldiers came to observe and take photos of the work.
However, the Thai side has insisted that all construction is taking place within Thailand’s sovereign territory and is part of the country’s right to manage and secure its own land.
The first phase of the border fence project is expected to be completed within 45 days after work began in late April 2026.
Construction is continuing daily as the Thai military seeks to complete the project on schedule.
Photos of the Thai border fence construction taken by Cambodian soldiers have since been widely shared by Cambodian users on Facebook.
The construction is not only a physical security measure, but also reflects the Thai military’s commitment to protecting national sovereignty and reassuring people living along the border, the source said.