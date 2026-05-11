Thai military presses ahead with Chanthaburi border fence, insists work is within Thai territory

The Thai military is pressing ahead with the construction of a 1.31-kilometre fence along the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi, insisting the project is being carried out entirely within Thai sovereign territory after Cambodian soldiers were seen observing and photographing the work.

A security source said the fence is being built near the main border crossing between boundary markers 52 and 54 in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. The project covers a total distance of about 1,310 metres and is aimed at strengthening border security and improving safety for people living in the area.

Fence being built along clearly defined border area

According to the source, the construction site is a flat area with clearly defined boundary lines. Both the Thai and Cambodian sides have patrol roads running along the border.