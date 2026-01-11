Curfew imposed in Narathiwat after bomb, arson attacks on petrol stations

The Narathiwat Task Force on Sunday imposed a curfew in the southern border province, banning people from leaving their homes after 9pm, following bomb and arson attacks on five petrol stations in the province.

The task force said Narathiwat remains under martial law and that it had decided to further tighten security by imposing a curfew from 9pm to 5am, effective immediately.

It said exceptions would be considered on a case-by-case basis, but residents must first seek permission from military, police or provincial administration officials in their areas.