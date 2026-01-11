Curfew imposed in Narathiwat after bomb, arson attacks on petrol stations

The Narathiwat Task Force on Sunday imposed a curfew in the southern border province, banning people from leaving their homes after 9pm, following bomb and arson attacks on five petrol stations in the province.
The task force said Narathiwat remains under martial law and that it had decided to further tighten security by imposing a curfew from 9pm to 5am, effective immediately.
It said exceptions would be considered on a case-by-case basis, but residents must first seek permission from military, police or provincial administration officials in their areas.
The task force said the curfew would remain in place until further notice.
It also instructed civilian officials to support security operations, including home searches for suspects.
The coordinated attacks on petrol stations occurred at around 1am on Sunday in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.
Later on Sunday, Narathiwat Governor Boonchuay Homyamney and his deputy, Wicharn Chaisetsamphan, visited the five stations damaged in the attacks.
The governor was told that assailants arrived on motorcycles, with four or five people involved at each station. They set fire to a convenience store at the station and detonated homemade bombs at fuel dispensers, triggering fires.
The governor said Narathiwat’s disaster prevention and mitigation centre would pay compensation to affected victims within 10 days.
He also instructed district chiefs to step up security by coordinating with police and military units to protect key business areas and other vulnerable locations.