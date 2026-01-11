RTA condemns arson attacks on 11 petrol stations in Deep South

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday condemned arson attacks on 11 petrol stations in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat in the early hours of Sunday, saying the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and could not be justified by any ideology.

RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the bomb and arson attacks, carried out at about 1am on Sunday, were inhumane acts that threatened public safety and civilian utilities, and were intended to spread fear and undermine peace in the region.

Winthai said the blatant violations of the law and inhumane attacks had severely and widely affected people’s safety and security in the Deep South.