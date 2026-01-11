Natthaphon urges calm as officers secure area after petrol station arson

Thailand’s defence minister has urged the public to remain calm and confident in security operations after a series of arson attacks and explosions targeted multiple PTT petrol stations across the three southern border provinces on Sunday (January 11).
Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, the defence minister, said authorities moved in immediately to secure the affected areas. He added that officials were now conducting a detailed assessment of the incidents.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Norathip Phoynok, commander of the Fourth Army Region, ordered maximum security measures and instructed units to stay on full alert around the clock. He also convened an emergency meeting with relevant agencies to track developments and speed up efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.
He asked residents not to panic, to rely only on official information, and to take extra care when travelling near affected sites. The public was also urged to stay vigilant for suspicious individuals or objects that may have been left in public places, and to report any useful information.
The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command issued a separate advisory calling for cooperation from the public. It urged people to avoid travelling through or approaching petrol stations unless necessary, and said residents should stay at home until further official updates confirm the situation.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command repeated its warning against sharing unverified information that could create confusion, saying all units were strengthening security and surveillance across the area.
Anyone who notices unusual activity or suspicious items was urged to contact the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline 1341 or the ISOC hotline 1374, both available free of charge 24 hours a day.