The sweetness found in many Thai desserts in Phetchaburi comes mainly from the toddy palm tree, known in Thai as “Tanot”. These trees are grown in abundance in the province, especially in Ban Lat district.

Toddy palms in Phetchaburi have produced high-quality palm sugar since ancient times. The province’s famous palm sugar is sweet, fragrant and delectable, and it is essential for making a wide range of local delicacies such as Khanom Mo Kaeng Sangkhaya (Thai custard) and Khanom Tan (toddy palm cake).

Beyond palm sugar, toddy palms can also be eaten fresh or turned into popular desserts and dishes, including Look Tan Loi Kaew (palm fruit in syrup), Kaeng Buad Look Tan (palm fruit in coconut milk), and palm fruit pie.

The palm’s leaves are used for thatching roofs and handicrafts, while the trunk can be used for housing structures or furniture.

Phetchaburi is widely seen as Thailand’s largest palm sugar production area, with the toddy palm recognised as a provincial symbol. This also ties into Phetchaburi’s nickname, the “City of Three Flavours”—sweet from palm sugar, salty from sea salt, and sour from Manao Paen Ramphai lime.