Agriculture Minister visits Saraburi to accelerate canal repairs and strengthen water systems

Mr Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, visited Saraburi Province to monitor the progress of projects to develop and improve key water sources. He was joined by Mr Det Lekwichai, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, and other relevant officials, who reported on operations at the multi-purpose dome in Ban Khok Khwid, Ban Mo District, Saraburi.

Mr Artthakorn revealed that Saraburi has more than 546,706 rai of irrigated land, covering seven major projects, with important water sources including the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, Muak Lek Reservoir, and other small to medium reservoirs. Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture has tasked the Royal Irrigation Department with accelerating the dredging of reservoirs and weirs, repairing canals, and improving drainage gates to increase water storage and distribution efficiency, supporting both flood and drought seasons.