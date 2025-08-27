Agriculture Minister visits Saraburi to accelerate canal repairs and strengthen water systems

Mr Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, visited Saraburi Province to monitor the progress of projects to develop and improve key water sources. He was joined by Mr Det Lekwichai, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, and other relevant officials, who reported on operations at the multi-purpose dome in Ban Khok Khwid, Ban Mo District, Saraburi.
Mr Artthakorn revealed that Saraburi has more than 546,706 rai of irrigated land, covering seven major projects, with important water sources including the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, Muak Lek Reservoir, and other small to medium reservoirs. Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture has tasked the Royal Irrigation Department with accelerating the dredging of reservoirs and weirs, repairing canals, and improving drainage gates to increase water storage and distribution efficiency, supporting both flood and drought seasons.
Mr Det said the department has prepared a short-, medium-, and long-term water management capacity enhancement plan to expand irrigation by more than 7,350 rai, benefiting over 440,000 rai of cultivated land. Key projects for fiscal years 2026-2027 include the development and maintenance of the Rerng Rang irrigation project, renovation of the drainage gate at the mouth of the Right Canal 23 in Rang Khok Subdistrict, and improvements to the Chai Nat-Pasak canal embankment on the left bank in Ban Mo District. These measures will help resolve recurring flooding issues and strengthen the stability of the irrigation system in the area.
The Minister and his delegation also inspected the progress of a riverbank protection building in Ban Krua Subdistrict, Ban Mo District, designed to address erosion along the Pasak River. Upon completion, it is expected to prevent damage to more than 1,000 rai of agricultural land and over 184 households, while improving drainage efficiency and enhancing safety and security for local residents.
On this occasion, the Minister also distributed agricultural inputs to farmer representatives, including mung bean seeds, biofertilisers, mulberry saplings, mulberry juice, herbivorous fish species, vegetable seeds, biological agents, chicken eggs, and brine for washing vegetables. These supplies aim to reduce production costs and increase farm income. The Minister also visited exhibitions organised by agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture to showcase ongoing projects and innovations.