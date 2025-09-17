Thailand’s new packaging line champions a sustainable future in agriculture

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, has officially launched Thailand's first "biological products" packaging line at its Bangpoo Crop Protection Plant in Samut Prakan.

This new facility marks a significant step, positioning Thailand as a key regional hub for the production and distribution of sustainable agricultural solutions across Asia.

The new line is a strategic investment that reinforces Syngenta's commitment to advancing environmentally responsible farming practices.

Biological products are designed to work in harmony with natural plant and ecosystem mechanisms, improving soil health, enhancing crop performance, and delivering high-quality, sustainable yields.

Kluaymai Nuchniyom, Managing Director of Syngenta Crop Protection Co., Ltd., highlighted the importance of the investment. “This new line reflects our confidence in Thailand’s potential and our commitment to applying advanced global production technologies to create products that meet international quality standards,” she said. “Every bottle is produced to deliver reliable performance for modern farmers who prioritise safe and environmentally sustainable crops.”