Thailand’s new packaging line champions a sustainable future in agriculture

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, has officially launched Thailand's first "biological products" packaging line at its Bangpoo Crop Protection Plant in Samut Prakan.
This new facility marks a significant step, positioning Thailand as a key regional hub for the production and distribution of sustainable agricultural solutions across Asia.
The new line is a strategic investment that reinforces Syngenta's commitment to advancing environmentally responsible farming practices.
Biological products are designed to work in harmony with natural plant and ecosystem mechanisms, improving soil health, enhancing crop performance, and delivering high-quality, sustainable yields.
Kluaymai Nuchniyom, Managing Director of Syngenta Crop Protection Co., Ltd., highlighted the importance of the investment. “This new line reflects our confidence in Thailand’s potential and our commitment to applying advanced global production technologies to create products that meet international quality standards,” she said. “Every bottle is produced to deliver reliable performance for modern farmers who prioritise safe and environmentally sustainable crops.”
Kluaymai noted that domestic production will not only reduce packaging costs by up to 36% over the next five years but will also improve quality control and market responsiveness. Syngenta aims to solidify Thailand's role as a fully integrated "Biological Products Hub," leveraging its global research network to drive a more efficient and sustainable future for agriculture.
Attapol Khongkhanumchai, Formulation Fill and Pack Site Manager, confirmed the facility's impressive capacity. “This new packaging line is a powerhouse of innovation, with a maximum production capacity of 10,500 litres per day, or more than 2.5 million litres annually,” he stated.
The line is capable of packaging a range of liquid biological products, including plant performance enhancers and nutritional solutions. Syngenta plans to produce 80 tons in 2025 and expand to 200 tons in 2026 to meet both domestic and regional export demands.
The Bangpoo plant holds multiple international accreditations, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, ensuring stringent quality control from raw materials to final products. The facility also benefits from advanced technology transferred from Valagro, a leader in biological innovation, allowing Syngenta to respond effectively to market needs.
According to Kluaymai, this new facility is a long-term investment in the future of Thai agriculture. Domestic production will allow farmers in Thailand and the region to access advanced, safe, and environmentally friendly technologies more quickly and at competitive prices, supported by reduced logistics costs and dedicated technical assistance. The facility stands as a symbol of Syngenta’s mission to foster sustainable development and advance Thai agriculture toward a more secure and resilient future.