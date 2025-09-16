Asia-Pacific Hotel Investment Down 23% in H1 2025, But Thailand is a Standout

The Asia-Pacific hotel investment market saw transaction volumes fall to $4.7 billion in the first half of 2025, a decrease of approximately 23% compared to the same period last year, according to a report by real estate consultancy JLL.

This decline reflects a more cautious approach to investment amidst heightened global macroeconomic and policy uncertainty.

Japan led the region with the highest transaction value at $1,500 million, followed by China ($744 million), Australia ($664 million), Singapore ($546 million), and South Korea ($504 million).

Together, these five markets accounted for over 84% of all deals in the region.

Thailand, however, stood out with an investment value of $301 million (approximately 9,800 million baht), driven primarily by domestic investors.