GO Hotel to open first flagship at Suvarnabhumi Airport by end of 2025, with 25 more planned nationwide

GO Hotel, under the management of Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), has announced the successful launch of its first flagship property, “GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport” which is the brand’s fifth hotel. The property highlights its prime location just 10 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport and adjacent to Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang with convenient access to downtown Bangkok via the Airport Rail Link. Scheduled for its official opening at the end of 2025, this milestone underscores GO Hotel’s strengths in location, design and premium service. The brand also sets an ambitious goal to expand to 25 hotels nationwide, totaling 1,500 rooms, within the next 5 years.
Mr. Phum Chirathivat, Assistant Managing Director – Hotel Business at Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), the developer of GO Hotel, said that “GO Hotel began with a business model designed to meet the needs of modern consumers under the GET SET GO! HAPPY concept. A key strategy has been to establish hotels in prime locations and major economic hubs, while connecting directly to CPN’s shopping malls to enhance the experience for both business and leisure travelers. This approach aligns with CPN’s Retail-Led Mixed-Use Development vision. The success of the first four hotels in key locations has given the team confidence to move forward with GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, the brand’s fifth property and first flagship hotel, located just 10 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport and adjacent to Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang with convenient access to downtown Bangkok via the Airport Rail Link. The hotel is scheduled to open at the end of 2025”
GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport comes with the “GO smart. Sleep Tight. Right on time.” Concept. The hotel features 179 guestrooms, making it the largest property under the GO Hotel brand to date with room sizes ranging from 18 to 34 square meters. The hotel stands out for its design and services tailored to modern lifestyles such as an in-house restaurant, pet-friendly rooms accommodating pets up to 10 kilograms, a contactless payment system, full facilities and modern décor—all offered at accessible prices. In addition, the hotel is building local business partnerships such as airport shuttle services and joint promotions with nearby shops, while connecting with The 1 loyalty program. This allows guests to earn and redeem points for a wide range of benefits, further strengthening Central Group’s loyalty ecosystem.
In addition, the Suvarnabhumi area is considered an economic gateway connecting both Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), serving international tourists starting their journey from Suvarnabhumi Airport as well as business travelers seeking convenience alongside relaxation. Surrounded by comprehensive lifestyle facilities such as Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang, the area is strategically positioned to cater to all types of travelers.
“We not only pay attention to the details of our hotels but also aim to be part of creating connections between travelers and local communities through the Go Local Eat Local campaign which encourages people to go out, experience life and immerse themselves in the culture of each area. Therefore, GO Hotel acts as a travel companion, seeking out and introducing hidden gems whether local eateries, community markets or attractions that may not yet be widely known so that more people can discover them. This also helps distribute income to local communities, as we believe that true sustainability must go hand-in-hand with people and society” added Mr. Phum
By strategically selecting prime locations and building a strong brand, GO Hotel has continued to grow. To date, we have opened four properties GO Hotel Bowin, GO Hotel Chonburi, GO Hotel Sriracha (Chonburi), and GO Hotel Ban Chang (Rayong), totaling 316 rooms. The fifth property GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport is scheduled to open at the end of 2025. The brand aims to expand nationwide in line with Central Group’s retail growth, targeting a total of 25 hotels with 1,500 rooms within the next 5 years.
This demonstrates GO Hotel’s commitment to creating travel experiences that start with happiness at every destination, true to its slogan “GET SET GO! HAPPY” while striving to become The First Choice for Customers with the best value.
