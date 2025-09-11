GO Hotel to open first flagship at Suvarnabhumi Airport by end of 2025, with 25 more planned nationwide

GO Hotel, under the management of Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), has announced the successful launch of its first flagship property, “GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport” which is the brand’s fifth hotel. The property highlights its prime location just 10 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport and adjacent to Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang with convenient access to downtown Bangkok via the Airport Rail Link. Scheduled for its official opening at the end of 2025, this milestone underscores GO Hotel’s strengths in location, design and premium service. The brand also sets an ambitious goal to expand to 25 hotels nationwide, totaling 1,500 rooms, within the next 5 years.

Mr. Phum Chirathivat, Assistant Managing Director – Hotel Business at Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), the developer of GO Hotel, said that “GO Hotel began with a business model designed to meet the needs of modern consumers under the GET SET GO! HAPPY concept. A key strategy has been to establish hotels in prime locations and major economic hubs, while connecting directly to CPN’s shopping malls to enhance the experience for both business and leisure travelers. This approach aligns with CPN’s Retail-Led Mixed-Use Development vision. The success of the first four hotels in key locations has given the team confidence to move forward with GO Hotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, the brand’s fifth property and first flagship hotel, located just 10 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport and adjacent to Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang with convenient access to downtown Bangkok via the Airport Rail Link. The hotel is scheduled to open at the end of 2025”