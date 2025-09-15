Capital flows into Asia-Pacific hotels as Thai acquisitions surge to 20 billion baht

By mid-2025, the global real estate sector continued to navigate an atmosphere clouded by macroeconomic uncertainty, volatile interest rates and shifting regional politics. While some markets slowed, major investors accelerated their search for assets capable of generating stable income and long-term growth.

Among the most closely watched assets are hotels, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. According to JLL, a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, hotel transaction volumes in the region reached US$4.7 billion (around 152.75 billion baht) in the first half of 2025, a 23% decline from the previous year. Yet within this figure lies evidence of shifting investment dynamics.

Nihat Ercan, CEO of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia-Pacific, observed: “The slowdown in volumes after last year’s surge reflects investor caution, but also signals a transfer of ownership from institutions to private investors who are pressing ahead decisively.”

Japan leads while Thailand emerges as a rising secondary market

Japan (US$1.5 billion), China (US$744 million) and Australia (US$664 million) remain the top markets, underscoring investor confidence in their stability and long-term potential.