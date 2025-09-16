Investors boost Phuket with new hotels as tourism steadies

Rising competition in the region

Competition from beach destinations such as Da Nang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam has intensified. Large-scale Chinese tour groups have yet to fully return, with many travellers opting for independent or small-group trips. This trend has affected demand for mid-range hotels and large tour operators in Phuket.

Domestic tourism to the island grew only modestly due to high travel costs and competition from other Thai destinations. Nevertheless, domestic travellers remain important in supporting occupancy rates during the low season.

Hotel performance remains strong

Phuket’s hotel sector delivered solid results in the first half of 2025. The average occupancy rate rose to 79.5%, compared with 79.1% a year earlier.

High season between January and April was particularly strong, peaking at 91.8% in January, with all four months recording rates above 81%. In contrast, June recorded the lowest occupancy at 66.9%, in line with seasonal trends.

Average daily rates (ADR) increased 7.8% to 5,652 baht, supported by strong performance in the luxury and upper-upscale segments, particularly beachfront resorts and international brands.

However, after two years of sharp growth, room rates are now stabilising, signalling a more balanced pricing environment.