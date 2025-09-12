Phuket Boat Taxi offers new solution to traffic, linking the airport to all piers

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

The wait is over! The “Boat Taxi” project is set to launch, offering a new travel option to ease road congestion and elevate eco-tourism.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Phuket Province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch the “Boat Taxi” project, connecting water-based transport routes from the airport to piers across the island. 

This initiative aims to ease traffic congestion while elevating eco-tourism standards in Sirinat National Park to international levels.

The Boat Taxi project is a key government initiative aimed at addressing traffic issues in Phuket. The main objectives of the project are:

  • Connecting travel routes: The service will begin at Phuket International Airport and link all the island's piers.
  • Reducing road congestion: By leveraging the island’s waterways, the project seeks to reduce road traffic, especially during the tourist high season.
  • Positioning Phuket as a premium destination: The project will develop the water transport system to meet global tourism standards.
  • Promoting eco-tourism: The initiative will ensure sustainable management of tourism in Sirinat National Park, alongside the highest safety standards.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, stated that the signing of the cooperation agreement will not only reduce the number of cars on the road but also provide an opportunity to organise water-based tourism in Sirinat National Park to international standards.

The Department will work closely with Phuket Province to identify suitable areas and plan the operation, with careful consideration of the environmental and ecological impacts.

He further highlighted that the project will offer tourists a new experience, enabling them to enjoy stunning views, and it holds potential to become a central hub for beach tours in the future.

“The key benefit is addressing traffic congestion and reducing pollution from cars, aligning with the growing trend of electric vehicles in transport systems. The Department is ready to support the project promptly for the benefit of the nation,” he added.

The signing ceremony was honoured by the presence of Athapol and Sophon Suwannarat, Governor of Phuket Province, as joint signatories.

The project will be implemented in strict compliance with relevant laws and regulations to ensure it does not harm the long-term sustainability of natural resources.

This signing marks an important step in advancing Phuket as a truly sustainable and modern tourist destination.

