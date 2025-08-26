Charity golf event in Phuket to raise funds for children

The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is set to return for its fourth annual event on November 7, 2025, at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.

This year’s event aims to surpass its previous fundraising total and hit the THB10 million mark for two local children's charities: Save the Children Thailand and Operation Smile Thailand.

Since its launch in 2022, the event has raised over THB7.8 million to support these non-profit organisations. The funds have been used to improve the health, education, and overall well-being of disadvantaged youth across Thailand.