Charity golf event in Phuket to raise funds for children

The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is set to return for its fourth annual event on November 7, 2025, at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
This year’s event aims to surpass its previous fundraising total and hit the THB10 million mark for two local children's charities: Save the Children Thailand and Operation Smile Thailand.
Since its launch in 2022, the event has raised over THB7.8 million to support these non-profit organisations. The funds have been used to improve the health, education, and overall well-being of disadvantaged youth across Thailand.
This year, the tournament will be played in a shotgun format on Blue Canyon’s Lakes Course, ensuring a fast-paced and exciting day of golf. Participants will receive a limited-edition golf shirt and a goodie bag, along with access to a variety of on-course activities, including a "Beat the Pro" challenge and other novelty competitions with prizes.
Players and spectators can also enjoy complimentary food and drinks from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels and a charity gala dinner to conclude the event.
Daryn Hudson, Co-Chair of the Marriott Business Councils Thailand, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This event is a testament to the power of sport to bring people together and drive positive change. We are determined to break through the ten million Baht barrier this year."
The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is part of Marriott's global sustainability and social impact platform, Serve360, which focuses on community engagement and social good.
The event highlights the company's commitment to supporting the communities where it operates and providing crucial resources to organisations doing vital work.