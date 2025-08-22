Transport Ministry orders electric train operators to increase train frequency under 20-baht fare policy

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Friday that he has instructed electric train concessionaires to increase train frequency as part of the government’s 20-baht all-line fare policy.
Surapong revealed that the Ministry of Transport has presented three draft bills to support the 20-baht electric train fare initiative: The Railway Transport Bill, the Joint Ticketing System Management Bill, and the Electric Mass Transit Bill. The draft for the Joint Ticketing System is expected to be finalised by next week. Once the three draft bills are completed, they will help support the 20-baht all-line fare policy.
At the same time, the project will move forward with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) taking ownership of all electric train systems across the country, thereby increasing its assets. As to whether future concessions will be revoked, Surapong stated that it was not appropriate to comment at this time.
He added that if the 20-baht fare policy is successfully implemented, it is expected that the number of passengers will increase by 30-35%. He has already instructed all electric train concessionaires to prepare station personnel, who play a crucial role in providing information and assisting passengers.
In addition, Surapong has called for stricter maintenance checks on the electric train systems to reduce train failures. As for adding more trains, it is part of the plan, but it will take time.
The readiness of the electric train fleets to support the 20-baht fare policy and the preparation of services will be overseen by the Department of Rail Transport (DRT). Passenger numbers were previously estimated during the seven-day free electric train promotion that took place during the PM 2.5 dust crisis, and the forecast remains similar.
“We can confirm that there will be no issue with train frequency. Currently, the frequency is set at every 2.5 minutes per train. As for the feeder buses connecting to the electric train system, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has procured an additional 1,500 electric buses to complement the electric train network, aligning with the 20-baht policy,” Surapong explained.
Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi, Governor of the MRTA, reported progress on new electric train routes, including the Grey Line from Watcharaphon to Thonglor, the Silver Line from Bangna to Suvarnabhumi, and the Blue Line from Din Daeng to Sathorn, all of which will be transferred from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The BMA has already begun some design work, and the Blue Line is expected to be handed over by mid-year.
Regarding the public transport project in Phuket, the Ministry of Transport is concerned as the proposed routes run along national highways. The Department of Highways and the Expressway Authority of Thailand are expected to complete construction of the roads before proceeding.
Additionally, there are ongoing reviews of three tram systems in Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The projects are currently under review, with adjustments being made to the feasibility studies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and fare-setting challenges, which have affected the assessment of the investment value and passenger forecasts.