Transport Ministry orders electric train operators to increase train frequency under 20-baht fare policy

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Friday that he has instructed electric train concessionaires to increase train frequency as part of the government’s 20-baht all-line fare policy.

Surapong revealed that the Ministry of Transport has presented three draft bills to support the 20-baht electric train fare initiative: The Railway Transport Bill, the Joint Ticketing System Management Bill, and the Electric Mass Transit Bill. The draft for the Joint Ticketing System is expected to be finalised by next week. Once the three draft bills are completed, they will help support the 20-baht all-line fare policy.

At the same time, the project will move forward with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) taking ownership of all electric train systems across the country, thereby increasing its assets. As to whether future concessions will be revoked, Surapong stated that it was not appropriate to comment at this time.