Registration for 20-baht flat fare electric train scheme starts August 25

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Transport is ready to roll out the 20-baht flat fare electric train policy, with registration opening on August 25 via the Thang Rat application.
The system is expected to handle registrations smoothly, as it will follow a similar model to the Digital Wallet scheme, which successfully supported over 18 million registrations, he said.
Thais interested in participating in the scheme can register to receive benefits, Suriya added, noting that registration will remain open indefinitely to support the full implementation, which will begin on October 1, 2025. The scheme will cover the entire electric train network in Bangkok and the metropolitan area, spanning 8 lines and 13 routes across 194 stations, with a total distance of 276.84 kilometres.
The Ministry estimates that the implementation of the policy will increase passenger numbers by at least 20%, saving an estimated 10 billion baht. This includes savings in transportation costs, social benefits from improved happiness and reduced accident-related losses, and environmental benefits from lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Thai citizens can download the Thang Rat app on iOS or Android devices and register using their 13-digit ID number, along with a credit card, debit card, or registered Rabbit Card to use the service. Once registered, the card will automatically grant access to the flat fare scheme. Without registration, passengers will need to pay the regular fare.
In the initial phase, passengers will use their Rabbit Card for travel on 4 lines: Green, Gold, Yellow, and Pink. Additionally, EMV Contactless Cards (Visa/Mastercard) from participating banks can be used on 6 lines: Red, Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, and the Airport Rail Link (ARL).
For the time being, passengers switching between different lines will need to use two cards, but the total fare will remain at 20 baht for the entire journey. In the future, QR Code scanning will be introduced to enhance convenience and further streamline the payment process.