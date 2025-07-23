Registration for 20-baht flat fare electric train scheme starts August 25

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Transport is ready to roll out the 20-baht flat fare electric train policy, with registration opening on August 25 via the Thang Rat application.

The system is expected to handle registrations smoothly, as it will follow a similar model to the Digital Wallet scheme, which successfully supported over 18 million registrations, he said.

Thais interested in participating in the scheme can register to receive benefits, Suriya added, noting that registration will remain open indefinitely to support the full implementation, which will begin on October 1, 2025. The scheme will cover the entire electric train network in Bangkok and the metropolitan area, spanning 8 lines and 13 routes across 194 stations, with a total distance of 276.84 kilometres.