Red Line Train now pet-friendly, free rides start June 1

Good news for pet lovers in Bangkok! The State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line has officially announced the launch of its “Pet Friendly Train” initiative, allowing dogs and cats to ride for free every day, starting June 1, 2025.

Under this program, passengers can bring their pets onboard during the following hours:

Weekdays (Monday–Friday):

05:30 – 06:30

10:00 – 17:00

21:00 – 00:00

Weekends and Public Holidays:

05:30 – 00:00 (midnight)