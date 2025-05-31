Red Line Train now pet-friendly, free rides start June 1

SATURDAY, MAY 31, 2025

The SRT Red Line launches its “Pet Friendly Train” program, allowing dogs and cats to ride for free every day starting June 1.

Good news for pet lovers in Bangkok! The State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line has officially announced the launch of its “Pet Friendly Train” initiative, allowing dogs and cats to ride for free every day, starting June 1, 2025.

Under this program, passengers can bring their pets onboard during the following hours:

Weekdays (Monday–Friday):

05:30 – 06:30

10:00 – 17:00

21:00 – 00:00

Weekends and Public Holidays:

05:30 – 00:00 (midnight)

 

 

Passengers travelling with pets are kindly asked to register at the ticket counter area before boarding.

For more information, contact the SRT Red Line Call Centre at 1690, available 24 hours a day.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy