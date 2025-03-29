Red Line urban train resumes service, full refund offered

The Red Line urban train service had been suspended on Friday afternoon after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar affected several buildings and structure in the northern and central Thailand, including Bangkok metropolitan area.

“All systems have been thoroughly inspected as per protocol, and engineers and safety teams have confirmed that everything is ready for service,” said the SRT in an announcement issued on Saturday.

The railway authority also offers a full refund on tickets for all routes on March 28 and 29.

The SRT said passengers who no longer wish to travel on said dates can contact any train station nationwide to return their tickets for a full refund.

The SRT also apologised for any inconvenience while sending its best wishes to everyone affected, hoping that all will overcome this situation together.