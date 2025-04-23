Bangkok Considers Pioneering \"Train-Through-Building\" on Red Line

Thailand's Ministry of Transport is exploring the creation of the nation's first "train-through-building," with the Red Line section between Hua Lamphong and Wongwian Yai earmarked as the potential pilot project.

The ambitious plan envisions constructing a station directly through the former Merry King Department Store, aiming to forge a distinctive new landmark for the capital.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), revealed that the department's study trip to the extensive rail network of Chongqing Municipality in China had highlighted the innovative "train running through building" concept, exemplified by Liziba Station.

This station on Chongqing Rail Transit (CRT) Line 2 features side platforms with the track alignment and station itself integrated within commercial and residential buildings.

The development of railway lines and stations within buildings in Chongqing was driven by the city's dense population and limited land availability.

Consequently, railway construction there necessitates maximising space efficiency. In areas where large-scale land acquisition proves challenging, the integration of infrastructure with existing buildings offers a resourceful solution.

Crucially, the study found that the buildings accommodating Chongqing's "through-building" railway lines are not standard constructions but are specifically designed to support the rail infrastructure.

