Thailand\'s Flat 20-Baht Electric Train Fare Confirmed for October Launch

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has confirmed that the much-anticipated "20-Baht electric train fare" policy will be fully operational for the public on 1st October this year.
Working in tandem with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the initiative aims to make urban travel more affordable and accessible for millions.
Minister Suriya revealed that the measure, which caps electric train fares at a maximum of 20 baht for any single journey across the network, will cover an extensive network.
This includes eight lines and a total of 13 routes within the Bangkok metropolitan area and its surrounding provinces, spanning a combined distance of 276.84 kilometres and encompassing 194 stations.
He noted that a crucial meeting took place on 18th July with Governor Sittipunt, their respective teams, and private concessionaires.
During the discussions, information was exchanged to ensure a unified understanding, with all parties expressing their full cooperation and enthusiasm to support and implement the 20-Baht flat fare measure successfully, ensuring the public benefits as planned.
Suriya further explained that amendments to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Act and the Joint Ticketing System Management Act, necessary for establishing the joint ticketing promotion fund, are being prepared.
These legislative changes are set to be submitted to Parliament by 7th August 2025. Following parliamentary approval, they will proceed for royal assent, alongside the issuance of subsidiary laws for enforcement and ongoing public hearings.
Regarding the funding, after the Joint Ticketing Act is amended, the MRTA will transfer its accumulated revenue to the Ministry of Finance. This will then be deposited into a dedicated fund under the Joint Ticketing Act, with the purpose of compensating various electric train service providers for the difference in fare revenue resulting from the 20-baht flat fare.
Suriya added that the exact compensation value will be assessed based on the number of service users, expressing confidence that sufficient funds are available.
He also reiterated that during August 2025, the public will be able to register for their eligibility through the "Thang Rat" (Government Portal) application. Registration will require Thai nationality, a 13-digit national ID number, and details of credit cards, debit cards, or registered Rabbit Cards intended for use with the electric train system.
Once registration is confirmed, eligible cards will automatically receive the fare benefit.
The 20-Baht flat fare policy has garnered significant public support, evident from the continuous rise in passenger numbers.
Suriya expressed confidence that future passenger volumes will undoubtedly increase, as the policy helps to reduce travel costs for citizens and enhances equitable access to public transport.
He highlighted the benefits of increased safety, convenience, speed, and environmental friendliness, expecting a substantial reduction in road traffic, accidents, and air pollution.
Additionally, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has been tasked with developing feeder services. This will involve deploying buses on short-distance routes to pick up and drop off passengers along the electric train lines, further enhancing overall travel convenience.