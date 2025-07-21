Thailand\'s Flat 20-Baht Electric Train Fare Confirmed for October Launch

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has confirmed that the much-anticipated "20-Baht electric train fare" policy will be fully operational for the public on 1st October this year.

Working in tandem with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the initiative aims to make urban travel more affordable and accessible for millions.

Minister Suriya revealed that the measure, which caps electric train fares at a maximum of 20 baht for any single journey across the network, will cover an extensive network.

This includes eight lines and a total of 13 routes within the Bangkok metropolitan area and its surrounding provinces, spanning a combined distance of 276.84 kilometres and encompassing 194 stations.

He noted that a crucial meeting took place on 18th July with Governor Sittipunt, their respective teams, and private concessionaires.

During the discussions, information was exchanged to ensure a unified understanding, with all parties expressing their full cooperation and enthusiasm to support and implement the 20-Baht flat fare measure successfully, ensuring the public benefits as planned.

Suriya further explained that amendments to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Act and the Joint Ticketing System Management Act, necessary for establishing the joint ticketing promotion fund, are being prepared.