Cabinet reshuffle will not affect plan for 20-baht flat fare on electric trains: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit insisted on Tuesday that the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle would not affect his ministry’s policy to implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric train routes, which is set to begin by the end of September.

Suriya stated that he would retain his transport portfolio and that the project to allow commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to pay just 20 baht per trip on electric railways would continue, aiming to reduce their cost of living.

He added that the registration process for commuters eligible for the 20-baht flat fare would begin as scheduled in August, with the fare collection set to commence on September 30.