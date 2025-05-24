Bangkok\'s 20-Baht Flat Fare Set to Roll Out Across All Rail Lines by September

Commuters across Thailand's bustling capital can expect a simplified and cheaper journey by September 2025, as the Ministry of Transport anticipates the full implementation of a unified 20-Baht flat fare across all electric train lines.
The ambitious scheme, which aims to significantly reduce public transport costs, has received crucial backing from the Ministry of Finance.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit confirmed that legislative amendments are currently underway.
These amendments involve both the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Act and the Joint Ticketing System Management Act.
Their purpose is to establish a dedicated Joint Ticketing System Promotion Fund, vital for compensating electric train service providers for the revenue difference resulting from the new flat fare.
Suriya stated that the Ministry of Finance has pledged its full support for the 20-Baht flat fare policy, particularly concerning the budgetary framework required to reimburse operators via the forthcoming legislative changes.
The entire process, including the necessary amendments, is expected to be completed, allowing the 20-Baht flat fare to be introduced across all lines and routes by September 2025.
Eligibility for the 20-Baht flat fare will adhere to existing conditions, exclusively for Thai citizens holding a 13-digit national identification card.
These individuals will need to register via the 'Tang Rat' application, with registration anticipated to open around August 2025.
The Ministry emphasised that the service will be designed for straightforward and user-friendly access, aiming to reach the widest possible public to alleviate the burden of travel expenses in a convenient, swift, and efficient manner.
Beyond direct cost savings, the policy is expected to incentivise greater utilisation of public transport, thereby contributing to the alleviation of chronic traffic congestion in Bangkok and helping to reduce hazardous PM 2.5 air pollution levels.