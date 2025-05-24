Bangkok\'s 20-Baht Flat Fare Set to Roll Out Across All Rail Lines by September

Commuters across Thailand's bustling capital can expect a simplified and cheaper journey by September 2025, as the Ministry of Transport anticipates the full implementation of a unified 20-Baht flat fare across all electric train lines.

The ambitious scheme, which aims to significantly reduce public transport costs, has received crucial backing from the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit confirmed that legislative amendments are currently underway.

These amendments involve both the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Act and the Joint Ticketing System Management Act.

