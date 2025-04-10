Suriya confirms bt20 flat fare for eight Bangkok rail lines starting Sept

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed on Thursday that Thai commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be allowed to travel on eight electric rail lines for just 20 baht per trip, starting from 30 September.
Suriya reaffirmed the Department of Rail Transport’s announcement made on Tuesday, stating that Thai citizens will be able to register via the Thang Rath application, developed by the Digital Government Development Agency (DGDA), beginning in August. Registration is required to be eligible for the 20-baht flat fare on electric railways.
At present, the 20-baht fare applies to:
From 30 September, the fare scheme will expand to include:
Only Thai nationals with a valid Thai ID card will be eligible for the scheme, following registration through the Thang Rath app.
In the first phase, commuters must register either their Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) card, their Rabbit card, or both, depending on the rail lines they frequently use.
Passengers commuting across lines from different card groups will need to carry both types of cards.
Once registered, the Central Clearing House (CCH) system, operated by the DGDA, will recognise card usage and ensure that only one 20-baht fare is deducted per trip—even when switching between eligible rail lines.
For example, if a commuter uses a Rabbit card to enter one line and later switches to a line requiring an EMV card, the system will not charge a second fare.
In the next phase of the initiative, the DGDA will develop the system further to allow direct payments via bank applications. Commuters will be able to scan a QR code and pay without using an EMV or Rabbit card.
Suriya stated that the government will subsidise around 8 billion baht per year to private electric railway operators to support this initiative. Initially, funding will come from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s fund, which currently holds approximately 16 billion baht.
A dedicated government fund to handle fare compensation is expected to be established by September 2025.
This flat-fare policy aligns with the government’s broader goals of: