Suriya confirms bt20 flat fare for eight Bangkok rail lines starting Sept

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 2025

Thai commuters can ride eight Bangkok rail lines for just 20 baht per trip starting 30 Sept—registration via Thang Rath app opens in August.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed on Thursday that Thai commuters in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be allowed to travel on eight electric rail lines for just 20 baht per trip, starting from 30 September.

Registration Opens in August via Thang Rath App

Suriya reaffirmed the Department of Rail Transport’s announcement made on Tuesday, stating that Thai citizens will be able to register via the Thang Rath application, developed by the Digital Government Development Agency (DGDA), beginning in August. Registration is required to be eligible for the 20-baht flat fare on electric railways.

Current and New Lines Included in Flat Fare Scheme

At present, the 20-baht fare applies to:

  • Purple Line: Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai
  • Red Line: Bang Sue to Rangsit and Bang Sue to Taling Chan

From 30 September, the fare scheme will expand to include:

  • Green Line
  • Gold Line
  • Pink Line
  • Blue Line
  • Airport Rail Link

Only Thai nationals with a valid Thai ID card will be eligible for the scheme, following registration through the Thang Rath app.

EMV and Rabbit Card Requirements for Travel

In the first phase, commuters must register either their Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) card, their Rabbit card, or both, depending on the rail lines they frequently use.

  • Blue Line and Airport Rail Link: EMV or MRT Plus card required
  • Other Lines (Green, Gold, Pink, Purple, Red): Rabbit card required

Passengers commuting across lines from different card groups will need to carry both types of cards.

Central Clearing House System Ensures Single Fare Per Trip

Once registered, the Central Clearing House (CCH) system, operated by the DGDA, will recognise card usage and ensure that only one 20-baht fare is deducted per trip—even when switching between eligible rail lines.

For example, if a commuter uses a Rabbit card to enter one line and later switches to a line requiring an EMV card, the system will not charge a second fare.

Future QR Code Payment via Bank Apps

In the next phase of the initiative, the DGDA will develop the system further to allow direct payments via bank applications. Commuters will be able to scan a QR code and pay without using an EMV or Rabbit card.

Government Subsidy and Funding for Rail Operators

Suriya stated that the government will subsidise around 8 billion baht per year to private electric railway operators to support this initiative. Initially, funding will come from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s fund, which currently holds approximately 16 billion baht.

A dedicated government fund to handle fare compensation is expected to be established by September 2025.

Reducing Living Costs and Promoting Public Transport

This flat-fare policy aligns with the government’s broader goals of:

  • Lowering the cost of living for Thai citizens
  • Encouraging public transport use to combat PM2.5 air pollution
  • Ensuring equal access to affordable transportation across all income groups
     
