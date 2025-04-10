Suriya confirms bt20 flat fare for eight Bangkok rail lines starting Sept

Only Thai nationals with a valid Thai ID card will be eligible for the scheme, following registration through the Thang Rath app.

EMV and Rabbit Card Requirements for Travel

In the first phase, commuters must register either their Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) card, their Rabbit card, or both, depending on the rail lines they frequently use.

Blue Line and Airport Rail Link: EMV or MRT Plus card required

Other Lines (Green, Gold, Pink, Purple, Red): Rabbit card required

Passengers commuting across lines from different card groups will need to carry both types of cards.

Central Clearing House System Ensures Single Fare Per Trip

Once registered, the Central Clearing House (CCH) system, operated by the DGDA, will recognise card usage and ensure that only one 20-baht fare is deducted per trip—even when switching between eligible rail lines.

For example, if a commuter uses a Rabbit card to enter one line and later switches to a line requiring an EMV card, the system will not charge a second fare.

Future QR Code Payment via Bank Apps

In the next phase of the initiative, the DGDA will develop the system further to allow direct payments via bank applications. Commuters will be able to scan a QR code and pay without using an EMV or Rabbit card.

Government Subsidy and Funding for Rail Operators

Suriya stated that the government will subsidise around 8 billion baht per year to private electric railway operators to support this initiative. Initially, funding will come from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s fund, which currently holds approximately 16 billion baht.

A dedicated government fund to handle fare compensation is expected to be established by September 2025.

Reducing Living Costs and Promoting Public Transport

This flat-fare policy aligns with the government’s broader goals of: