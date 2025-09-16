Bank of Thailand Governor Raises Alarm on Fiscal Stability

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has voiced serious concerns about the nation's fiscal stability, warning that a weak financial position could lead to a downgrade of its credit rating.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, the governor stated there was no need for further economic stimulus and urged the government to save its resources for a genuine crisis.

Sethaput highlighted that Thailand's current economic situation requires a balanced approach, combining both stimulus and austerity.

"Looking ahead, I am very concerned about our financial stability," he said. "Our fiscal position isn't as strong as it once was, as we had to use considerable resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. What we want to see now is that after using our ammunition, we must tighten our belts to rebuild a stable fiscal foundation for the medium term."

He explained that a healthy economy rests on three pillars: fiscal policy, the balance of payments and currency, and debt from financial institutions.

While the country is generally performing well, he stressed that fiscal stability is a critical area that requires special attention.

Failure to do so could lead to the government using its limited budget for unnecessary stimulus, which poses a risk to the country’s credit rating.