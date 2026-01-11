null

Bomb attacks hit 11 petrol stations across Thailand’s deep South

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

Security forces have cordoned off affected sites across Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala as investigators assess damage and track down those responsible.

  • A series of coordinated bomb attacks targeted 11 PTT petrol stations late on January 11, 2026.
  • The attacks occurred across Thailand's three southern border provinces: Narathiwat (5 sites), Pattani (2 sites), and Yala (4 sites).
  • Authorities report that explosives were planted by "malicious actors" to cause disruption.
  • Security personnel have secured the affected areas and are investigating the incidents to find those responsible.

Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command has reported a series of late-night bomb attacks targeting several PTT petrol stations across the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

The incidents occurred around midnight on Sunday (January 11) with a total of 11 PTT petrol stations targeted, causing alarm among residents.

Narathiwat (5 sites)

  • Moo 4, Ban Khok, Chuap subdistrict, Cho-airong district
  • Dusongyo subdistrict, Chanae district
  • Ra-ngae district
  • Waeng district
  • Su-ngai Kolok district

Pattani (2 sites)

  • Mueang Pattani district
  • Kapho district

Yala (4 sites)

  • Kabang district
  • Bannang Sata district
  • Mueang Yala district (2 sites)

ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said the attacks were carried out by malicious actors who planted explosives to disrupt multiple petrol stations.

Security personnel have taken control of the situation, cordoned off the areas and are conducting detailed inspections to ensure public safety.

Authorities are assessing the damage and tracking down those responsible.

The public has been urged to avoid high-risk areas and to closely follow official updates.

