Bomb attacks hit 11 petrol stations across Thailand’s deep South

Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command has reported a series of late-night bomb attacks targeting several PTT petrol stations across the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.
The incidents occurred around midnight on Sunday (January 11) with a total of 11 PTT petrol stations targeted, causing alarm among residents.
Narathiwat (5 sites)
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said the attacks were carried out by malicious actors who planted explosives to disrupt multiple petrol stations.
Security personnel have taken control of the situation, cordoned off the areas and are conducting detailed inspections to ensure public safety.
Authorities are assessing the damage and tracking down those responsible.
The public has been urged to avoid high-risk areas and to closely follow official updates.