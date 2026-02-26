Government spending lifts global debt to a record $348 trillion in 2025, says IIF

The IIF said the latest upswing was overwhelmingly driven by the public sector.

Government borrowing made up more than $10 trillion of the increase, with the United States, China and the euro area together accounting for roughly three-quarters of the jump.

The figures suggest the global debt cycle is now being propelled less by households or businesses and more by persistent fiscal deficits in major economies.

Bond markets have so far taken the strain, absorbing record debt sales early in the year, but investors are increasingly focused on whether borrowing can keep accelerating without lifting debt ratios again, or testing appetite for sovereign paper.

Debt ratios diverge between rich and emerging economies

Measured against output, global debt edged down to about 308% of GDP in 2025, a shift the IIF attributed mainly to advanced economies.

In contrast, emerging-market debt ratios continued rising, reaching a new high above 235% of GDP.

The IIF warned that a combination of fiscal expansion, relatively accommodative monetary policy, and lighter-touch regulation could encourage further borrowing, while intensifying concerns about higher leverage and overheating risks in parts of the market.