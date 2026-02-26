MPs-elect collect EC certificates after 396 wins endorsed

On reports of ministerial posts and whether the party had discussed cabinet seats, he said there had been no talks. He added that there had been no instructions from the prime minister on ministerial quotas, saying MPs-elect had only been told to communicate their work, focus on public issues, and carry out their duties fully once matters are raised.

Asked about the likelihood of cabinet line-ups reported in the media, Siripong said that, as Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had said, they genuinely did not know. On a coalition deal involving the “green” party, he said it was not yet concluded and urged people to wait for the prime minister, noting that party negotiations had been assigned to the prime minister and the party secretary-general.

Kla Tham candidates also collect certificates

From the Kla Tham Party, Lutfi Hayi-Itae, MPs-elect for Narathiwat Constituency 1, and Yunaidee Waba, MP-elect for Pattani Constituency 4, arrived to collect their certification letters.

Yunaidee said the party had asked its MPs-elect to wait and report to parliament together after the EC completes certification of party-list MPs-elect. On whether Kla Tham would join the government, he said he was also waiting for “good news”.

Pheu Thai’s Thanyatharee relieved; Suchada arrives first

Among the first MPs-elect to arrive was a representative for Chanon Thaiseth, MP-elect for Nakhon Sawan Constituency 2 from the Bhumjaithai Party. Later, Thanyatharee Santaphan, MP-elect for Ubon Ratchathani Constituency 6 from the Pheu Thai Party, collected her certificate in person.

Thanyatharee said she felt relieved because her constituency had faced protests alleging a lack of transparency among officials. She said the EC’s certification brought reassurance and would allow her to continue her work for a second term, focusing on speaking up for residents and improving infrastructure, including roads and water resources. She added that a new priority this term would be developing education in the area.

Asked about criticism that the EC was rushing certification, she said she believed the EC had carried out preliminary checks and that it could follow the same pattern as the previous election—certify first and then take action later.

Meanwhile, Suchada Zhang Thaensap, a Bhumjaithai Party MP-elect from Chaiyaphum, was the first to arrive, waiting from 8:20am. She said she came early because she had to travel abroad for work and wanted to complete the process first, adding that she also needed to take her two-month-old child for vaccinations later in the day.