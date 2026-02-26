Longevity Diet Decoded: The New Food Pyramid with Dr. Aun “The Longivist” I Take Flight Ep1

For decades, we’ve been told to follow a food pyramid that made us fear fats and red meat while loading up on carbs as our primary energy source. But recently, there’s been a seismic shift. New dietary guidelines, like those emerging from the U.S., are flipping the pyramid—placing protein and healthy fats at the base as the foundation of health.



This isn’t just about what we eat; it’s about the science of Longevity. Since I’m a newcomer to this world, I’ve invited a 'Captain' who is an expert in navigating the future of health.



Joining us today is DR. NARINTHORN SURASINTHON, a physician and the founder of The Longevist Clinic, a health center specializing in life extension and enhancing quality of life through deep, personalized care.