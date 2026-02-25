The Journey of Journal - Thananya Suteerachai I Time to Talk EP.58

From Thai ghost tales to iconic streets like Silom, JOURNAL transforms culture into fragrance. Turning memories, places, and emotions into something you can wear.

On this episode of Time to Talk, we speak with Thananya Suteerachai or Fah, Founder & CEO of JOURNAL, about building a proudly Thai brand with a distinct identity in a competitive scent market and growing to more than 15 branches across Thailand and now setting its sights on global expansion.

Discover the mindset, the resilience, and the ambition behind a brand that proves Thai heritage can travel far beyond borders.