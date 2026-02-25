Storms expected across country, heavy rain in the north and northeast

24-Hour Forecast for the Next Day

A seasonal thunderstorm is expected in upper Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, as well as potential lightning strikes.

This is due to the high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the eastern part of the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

This will result in southern and southeastern winds carrying moisture across the northeastern, central, eastern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Additionally, a westerly wind flow from Myanmar will move across the northern and upper northeastern regions, causing hot weather in upper Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of dangerous weather from the seasonal storms.

It is recommended to avoid being outdoors, especially near large trees, buildings, and weak billboards.

Farmers should reinforce their fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.

Southern Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected in some areas due to the southeastern and easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.

The waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 1 metre high.

In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could rise above 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.