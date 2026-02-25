Storms expected across country, heavy rain in the north and northeast

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2026

Thailand braces for seasonal storms today, with heavy rain and gusty winds expected in several regions, especially in the north and northeast.

  • The northern and northeastern regions of Thailand are expected to be the hardest hit, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail predicted for 40% of these areas.
  • Storms are forecast across the country, with Bangkok and surrounding provinces also expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.
  • The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for a "stormy day" caused by a high-pressure system from China interacting with moist air from the south.

24-Hour Forecast for the Next Day

A seasonal thunderstorm is expected in upper Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, as well as potential lightning strikes.

This is due to the high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the eastern part of the northeastern region and the South China Sea.

This will result in southern and southeastern winds carrying moisture across the northeastern, central, eastern regions, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Additionally, a westerly wind flow from Myanmar will move across the northern and upper northeastern regions, causing hot weather in upper Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of dangerous weather from the seasonal storms.

It is recommended to avoid being outdoors, especially near large trees, buildings, and weak billboards.

Farmers should reinforce their fruit trees and prepare to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.

Southern Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected in some areas due to the southeastern and easterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand, and the Andaman Sea.

The waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 1 metre high.

In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could rise above 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (February 25) to 6am Thursday (February 26)

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Hot weather in the daytime, with 20% of the area experiencing thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum Temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 33-35°C
  • Winds: Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h

Northern region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, especially in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum Temperature: 19-24°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 26-36°C
  • Winds: Southwest winds at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, especially in the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum Temperature: 21-24°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 32-35°C
  • Winds: Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places, especially in the provinces of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum Temperature: 22-25°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 33-35°C
  • Winds: Southeast winds at 10-20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, especially in the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum Temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 32-36°C
  • Winds: Southeast winds at 10-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves lower than 1 metre, with waves over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, especially in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum Temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 31-36°C
  • From Chumphon north: Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with waves over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
  • From Surat Thani south: Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with waves over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, especially in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi.
  • Minimum Temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum Temperature: 34-36°C
  • Winds: Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with waves over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
