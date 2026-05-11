Thailand advances investment and power plans for future industries

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said on Monday (May 11, 2026) that although the global economy remained volatile, Thailand continued to retain investor confidence and was seen as a highly resilient emerging market, supported by a stable policy framework and strong international reserves.

The government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is pressing ahead with infrastructure upgrades and investment promotion to support the economy and industries of the future.

Most recently, the Board of Investment (BOI) approved 6 large investment projects with a combined value of more than THB958.168 billion.