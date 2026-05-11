Thailand advances investment and power plans for future industries

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said on Monday (May 11, 2026) that although the global economy remained volatile, Thailand continued to retain investor confidence and was seen as a highly resilient emerging market, supported by a stable policy framework and strong international reserves.
The government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is pressing ahead with infrastructure upgrades and investment promotion to support the economy and industries of the future.
Most recently, the Board of Investment (BOI) approved 6 large investment projects with a combined value of more than THB958.168 billion.
It also selected another 9 projects, worth a total of THB52.104 billion, for the second phase of the Thailand FastPass investment acceleration system.
This brings the number of projects now in the system to 25, with a value of more than THB223.216 billion, to help reduce approval procedures and support faster progress on investment.
In addition to short-term investment facilitation measures, the government is accelerating upgrades to energy infrastructure to support industries that use large amounts of electricity and long-term power demand.
The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission is now preparing details of measures requiring electricity-use guarantees for large power users, while the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) are drawing up criteria for such guarantees to link electricity grid investment plans with business-sector power-use plans.
At the same time, the Ministry of Energy is accelerating the Power Development Plan (PDP) to support industries with high electricity use.
It is studying the refurbishment of decommissioned power plants for renewed use and promoting new-generation energy technology in the electricity system.
The government is also moving ahead with mechanisms to support clean energy, including the Direct PPA measure, for which service rates have been finalised and are awaiting submission to the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) for consideration; the use of the UGT2 green electricity tariff, for which the PEA and MEA announced service rates on Thursday (April 30, 2026); and consideration of adjustments to Solar Rooftop regulations to increase flexibility and meet investor demand in the transition towards environmentally friendly business operations.