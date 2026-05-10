Senator warns land bridge project carries high investment risks

Senator Norasate Prachyakorn has warned that the 1-trillion-baht land bridge project carries high investment risks, citing low projected returns that fall far below the standard for public investment projects.

“Previous reports revealed that it's not worth it because the Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) is only at 1.24 percent, which is far below the 12 percent standard for public investment projects,” he said.

Norasate also raised concerns over the project’s financing structure and potential partnerships with foreign investors, saying that if the government proceeds, a public-private partnership (PPP) model would be more appropriate to reduce risks borne by the state.

“I think the PPP model might be the best because we have to share risks with the private sector and bring in operators from the port, logistics, and shipping industries,” he said. “The government should minimise the immediate public debt burden and ensure proper risk-sharing, especially regarding demand risks.”

He also expressed doubts over the credibility of the new feasibility study, given the government’s pledge to present a new land bridge report within 90 days.