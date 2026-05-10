Check detour routes as Red Shirts gather for Thaksin's release

Worachai Hema, a former Pheu Thai MP and Red Shirt leader, revealed on Sunday (May 10, 2026) that at least 1,000 supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra are expected to gather to welcome his release at Klong Prem Central Prison.
Supporters have already begun arriving in the area, with some planning to stay overnight outside the prison while others are staying at nearby hotels.
Planned activities for Sunday (May 10, 2026) are scheduled to commence at 5.30pm.
The gathering will feature a communal meal using prepared supplies, accompanied by light music and a political forum for exchanging views.
The event is set to conclude at 10pm to allow supporters to prepare for the welcome of the "big boss" the following day.
Meanwhile, Thung Song Hong Police Station has issued a public advisory for motorists to avoid Ngamwongwan Road (outbound) near Klong Prem Central Prison.
The warning is in effect from 11.00am on Sunday (May 10, 2026) until 12.00pm on Monday (May 11, 2026), as the mass gathering is expected to cause severe traffic congestion.
Recommended alternative routes (Total distance 4.55 km):
The atmosphere at Klong Prem Central Prison is currently bustling with supporters awaiting this historic moment.
The "Kom Chad Luek Politics" news team is monitoring the situation closely to report on how this release will impact the Thai political landscape moving forward.