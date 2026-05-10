Check detour routes as Red Shirts gather for Thaksin's release

Worachai Hema, a former Pheu Thai MP and Red Shirt leader, revealed on Sunday (May 10, 2026) that at least 1,000 supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra are expected to gather to welcome his release at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Supporters have already begun arriving in the area, with some planning to stay overnight outside the prison while others are staying at nearby hotels.

Planned activities for Sunday (May 10, 2026) are scheduled to commence at 5.30pm.

The gathering will feature a communal meal using prepared supplies, accompanied by light music and a political forum for exchanging views.