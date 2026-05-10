Thai-Cambodian cooperation locates missing man after 15 days

A 15-day search for a Thai man, who went missing after crossing into Cambodia to gather forest products, has resulted in a positive development. Successful coordination between Thai and Cambodian authorities led to the confirmation of his whereabouts, with the Suranaree Task Force working closely with Cambodian military forces.
On May 10, 2026, the Second Army Region reported that the Suranaree Task Force had received confirmation from Cambodian forces regarding the location of Yoth Sainoi, a 58-year-old from Surin Province. He had crossed the border into Cambodia at the Taleang Channel in Kabcheung District, Surin Province, on April 25, 2026, and had been missing for over two weeks.
The missing person's case was first raised when Yoth's wife, Kanika Homkorn, filed a missing person report at the Kabcheung Police Station on April 29, 2026. Thai military and police forces then joined forces with Cambodian authorities, led by Colonel Pov Peng, head of the Thai-Cambodia Border Coordination Office in Oresmed, Cambodia. Cambodian authorities confirmed Yoth's detention for illegal border crossing and provided immediate updates.
Major General Boonserm Boonbamroong, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, said his task force was ordered by the Second Army commander to act quickly, coordinating directly with the Cambodian military to confirm Yoth’s whereabouts. Cambodian officials reported that Yoth was found in Udom Mechai Province, Cambodia, and confirmed he was safe.
The news allowed the Thai Border Coordination Center to inform Yoth’s family, providing much-needed relief after the family had been in uncertainty for over two weeks.
Although Yoth has been located, the process for his repatriation is still ongoing. Maj-Gen Boonserm added that, following the Facebook post from Khun O Phairat about a missing person in Prasat District, located 40 kilometers from the border, the military promptly coordinated with the Thai-Cambodia Border Task Force. Cambodian authorities acted swiftly and were able to locate Yoth, ensuring his safety.
Thai officials, along with local police, village heads, and administrative officers, immediately informed Yoth's family of the news, providing them with comfort as they had been anxiously awaiting updates. Yoth’s repatriation is still in progress as Thai authorities work with Cambodian officials to navigate the legal processes between the two countries.