Thai-Cambodian cooperation locates missing man after 15 days

A 15-day search for a Thai man, who went missing after crossing into Cambodia to gather forest products, has resulted in a positive development. Successful coordination between Thai and Cambodian authorities led to the confirmation of his whereabouts, with the Suranaree Task Force working closely with Cambodian military forces.

Joint efforts lead to breakthrough

On May 10, 2026, the Second Army Region reported that the Suranaree Task Force had received confirmation from Cambodian forces regarding the location of Yoth Sainoi, a 58-year-old from Surin Province. He had crossed the border into Cambodia at the Taleang Channel in Kabcheung District, Surin Province, on April 25, 2026, and had been missing for over two weeks.