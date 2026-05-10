Thai Chamber of Commerce Backs 400bn Baht Emergency Loan to Shield Economy from Energy Shock

The TCC urges the government to pivot from short-term relief to long-term green investment, warning that the funds must be used to modernise the economy.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has thrown its weight behind a government proposal to secure an emergency 400 billion baht loan, viewing it as a vital firewall against soaring energy prices and global geopolitical instability.
Poj Aramwattananon, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, confirmed that the private sector agrees "in principle" with an Emergency Decree granting the Ministry of Finance borrowing powers.
The move comes as the Kingdom grapples with high economic volatility triggered by protracted international conflicts that show no sign of abating.
The TCC’s endorsement is rooted in the increasing pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the agricultural sector, and the logistics industry.
Rising fuel and electricity costs are currently eroding the competitiveness of local businesses and dampening household purchasing power.
"Thailand requires proactive measures to sustain the economy during this period," Poj stated. "This loan should not merely be a short-term stimulus; it is a vital instrument to prevent a broader economic slowdown and an opportunity to establish a more resilient energy foundation."
A Two-Tiered Strategy
The Chamber has proposed a strategic split for the 400 billion baht allocation, balancing immediate survival with future growth:
Short-term Relief: Measures to mitigate current energy costs, boost liquidity for struggling businesses, and stimulate domestic consumption.
Long-term Modernisation: Strategic investment in clean energy, Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and low-carbon technologies to ensure Thailand remains competitive in a greening global economy.
"This borrowing must be an investment in Thailand's future, not just a means of keeping the economy afloat," Poj added.
He noted that as global competition shifts towards energy efficiency and technological security, the current crisis presents a rare chance for Thailand to upgrade its economic model.
The Transparency Mandate
Despite its support, the TCC has issued a firm caveat regarding the management of the funds. The Chamber is demanding total transparency and rigorous oversight for all projects under the decree to ensure they deliver tangible economic benefits and maintain investor confidence.
Furthermore, the TCC pledged to bolster the "Thai Chuey Thai Plus" (Thais Helping Thais Plus) initiative. This programme focuses on promoting domestic products and stabilising agricultural prices, providing an additional safety net for the grassroots economy during this period of heightened global uncertainty.