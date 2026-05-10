Thai Chamber of Commerce Backs 400bn Baht Emergency Loan to Shield Economy from Energy Shock

The TCC urges the government to pivot from short-term relief to long-term green investment, warning that the funds must be used to modernise the economy.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has thrown its weight behind a government proposal to secure an emergency 400 billion baht loan, viewing it as a vital firewall against soaring energy prices and global geopolitical instability.

Poj Aramwattananon, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, confirmed that the private sector agrees "in principle" with an Emergency Decree granting the Ministry of Finance borrowing powers.

The move comes as the Kingdom grapples with high economic volatility triggered by protracted international conflicts that show no sign of abating.



The TCC’s endorsement is rooted in the increasing pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the agricultural sector, and the logistics industry.

Rising fuel and electricity costs are currently eroding the competitiveness of local businesses and dampening household purchasing power.