Thailand's Business Giants Unite to Stamp Out Agricultural Burning

Signatories from the food and agriculture sector included Mitr Phol, Nestlé, Chia Meng–Khao Hong Thong, Khao Tra Chat, S&P, Saraburi Sugar, Bangkok Produce and CPP.

Academic partners comprised Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, Rangsit University and Maejo University, while independent certification bodies SGS (Thailand), Control Union (Thailand) and ERM-Siam participated as verifiers.

Witness organisations included the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and the Bio Economy Development Agency.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled "Traceability and Technology for Zero-Burn Agriculture," which brought together experts from technology, certification and conservation to examine how the system could work in practice — and whether it could genuinely shift entrenched farmer behaviour.

Sudarat Rojphongkasem, director of Nature-based Solutions at the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, acknowledged that technology alone would not be sufficient.

Financial incentives and knowledge-sharing must accompany traceability systems, she said, with farmers who adopt burn-free practices rewarded through better returns and consumers playing their part by accepting a price premium for sustainably sourced produce.

She also flagged the particular challenges facing highland communities, where steep terrain makes mechanised tilling difficult, calling for solutions that incorporate agroforestry transitions and secure land tenure rights to give farmers the confidence to change.

She cited earlier projects in Myanmar where satellite monitoring had successfully reduced both burning and forest encroachment.

On the technology side, Bodin Milindankura, director of Information Technology Solutions at AXONS, outlined the workings of the company's Axon P platform, which is designed to make the origin of every lot of produce fully traceable.

Farmers register on the system using facial recognition for identity verification, after which AI analyses retrospective satellite imagery of their plots.

Throughout the growing cycle, the system monitors for fire activity, alerting field agents if a hotspot is detected. The traceability data follows the product through each stage of the supply chain, with end consumers able to scan a QR code to identify the precise farm of origin.

Crucially, he noted, AI can detect burning scars on land even if a farmer attempts to burn between satellite passes, making the system difficult to circumvent. A free companion app, Farm 1, allows farmers to log cultivation activities that feed directly into the traceability record.

Jaruwat Boonrod, Certification manager at Control Union Thailand, explained how independent third-party verification underpins the credibility of non-burning claims.

Using document audits alongside platforms such as Global Forest Watch, the company checks for burning scars over specific timeframes through a chain-of-custody process, applying international sampling standards to achieve a 95 per cent confidence level. Where documentation is complete, he said, a full traceability check back to the source can be completed within a single day.

The panel concluded on an optimistic note. The speakers agreed that replacing assumptions with evidence-based data would raise the benchmark for Thai agriculture, enabling exporters to make credible, verifiable claims about burn-free sourcing — and positioning Thai farmers to meet international market requirements more broadly in the years ahead.

The initiative represents a significant step in redefining supply chain standards for Thai agriculture, with the twin aims of reducing environmental harm and bolstering the country's long-term international competitiveness.



