DCCE drives Thailand’s low-carbon push with G-Green awards

The Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, held a national G-Green recognition ceremony at Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre in Bangkok’s Chaeng Watthana area on March 23.
Dr Raweewan Bhuridej, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, presided over the opening ceremony and presented a total of 357 national G-Green awards. These comprised 3 G Platinum awards, 34 G Plus awards, and 176 Excellent-level G Gold awards, making a total of 213 awards.
Meanwhile, Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of DCCE, presented national G-Green awards in the Very Good category, with 87 G Silver awards, and the Good category, with 57 G Bronze awards, for a total of 144 awards.
Raweewan said the ministry, through the DCCE, has been implementing projects to promote environmentally friendly production, services and consumption in order to raise awareness of the efficient and worthwhile use of resources and energy.
The initiative also promotes sound environmental management alongside waste and pollution management, supporting Thailand’s transition towards a low-carbon economy and society while reducing the impacts of climate change.
The programme covers business operators, offices and national parks through an environmental certification process under the G-Green label, spanning a total of six projects.
She added that the projects include: first, the Green Production project; second, the Green Hotel project; third, the Green Hotel Plus project; fourth, the Green National Park project; fifth, the Green Office project; and sixth, the Green Restaurant project.
Phirun added that, in 2025, a total of 357 businesses and offices were certified and registered as environmentally friendly establishments. As a result, businesses, hotels, restaurants, national parks and offices have been able to cut costs and reduce pollution, while gaining a better understanding of environmental management.
The scheme has also expanded opportunities and channels for consumers to choose more environmentally friendly goods and services.
He said the national G-Green recognition ceremony also serves to honour businesses, hotels, restaurants, national parks and offices that have passed assessment and received G-Green certification for environmentally friendly production and services, so they can serve as role models and inspire others to further develop their own organisations and operations.
The event also helps publicise efforts to promote environmentally friendly production, services and consumption, while raising wider awareness of the G-Green label.
Phirun noted that, at the event, the DCCE also arranged the signing of memorandums of understanding with three agencies:
“Thailand will achieve sustainable growth through a low-carbon economy and resilience to climate change through public participation,” he added.