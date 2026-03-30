DCCE drives Thailand’s low-carbon push with G-Green awards

The Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, held a national G-Green recognition ceremony at Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre in Bangkok’s Chaeng Watthana area on March 23.

Dr Raweewan Bhuridej, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, presided over the opening ceremony and presented a total of 357 national G-Green awards. These comprised 3 G Platinum awards, 34 G Plus awards, and 176 Excellent-level G Gold awards, making a total of 213 awards.

Meanwhile, Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of DCCE, presented national G-Green awards in the Very Good category, with 87 G Silver awards, and the Good category, with 57 G Bronze awards, for a total of 144 awards.