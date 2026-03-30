South Korea proposes free transit to tackle war-driven cost surge

Cho Kuk, chair of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, proposed temporary public transport discounts to help ease rising living expenses in South Korea as the war in the Middle East drags on.

In a post shared to his Facebook account on Sunday, Cho wrote that a fully-subsidised, fare-free public transit scheme for daily commuters could be included in the administration's upcoming 25 trillion won ($17 billion) extra budget.

"We should refrain from focusing government support measures on vehicle owners," Cho wrote on his Facebook post. "Support for a majority of citizens who use public transportation should be greatly expanded."